5 ways to soothe a sunburn

Subhadrika Sen
Cold shower: Sunburns are caused due to high temperature. So your immediate agenda would be to lower the body temperature by taking a quick cold shower.
Moisturise: The OG healer and moisturiser under any circumstance is the aloe vera. Apply the gel to soothe the area and relieve it of any irritation.
Heat buster: Another way to pull in the heat from the area is to give a tea compress.
Light-weight fabric: Wear light and flowy dresses or fabric so that the sunburn is covered, and the fabric doesnt stick to the body.
Soothing powder: If the area itches a lot while healing, then use a rash-safe anti-itching powder.