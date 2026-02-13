8 unique proposal spots in Kolkata for Valentine's Day

Subhadrika Sen
On the Ganges: The quintessential Ganges ghat cannot be kept out when it comes to the best proposal. Watch the sunset, have a cup of cha and confess your feelings out loud! Opt to stay in the land or be adventurous and hire a boat.
The iconic wheels: Did you know about the cute cafe inside the tram Museum at Esplanade depot? Get inside the quaint cafe, check out the museum and have a heart to heart over snacks.
Sunset Glow: Ever noticed how picturesque the Victoria Memorial Hall is with greenery all around, water fountain and the soft glow of a setting sun? Isn't that a perfect time to ask someone to be your forever?
Public-Privacy: Looking for privacy in the public? Take a walk through the narrowest lane of the city. The one who walks in front, guides the relationship!
Feel like Delhi: Visit the serene, easily overlooked Panioty Fountain, which draws its inspiration from the Mughal architecture.
The OG Proposal ground: The South Park Street Cemetery is the OG when it comes to proposals and definitely remains on the list.
Serene Love: A space to tell your love thoughts loud along with a ground for your proposal shoots? Thats St. Paul's Cathedral for you!
Bend it like Chaplin: If you and your partner love films and want a whole film-like proposal scene, then visit the Chaplin Park in Esplanade ...else Nandan is always a back up!