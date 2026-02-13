Srabanti Chatterjee steps into a never-seen-before avatar with a new Bengali series, Thakumar Jhuli

Dharitri Ganguly
hoichoi unveils the first look of Srabanti Chatterjee from its upcoming Bengali mystery series Thakumar Jhuli, marking her second-ever collaboration with the platform
Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, the series is all set to premiere this March and promises a fresh, emotionally rich take on the detective genre, one that brings generations, perspectives and investigative styles together.
In the revealed look, Srabanti appears as Girijabala Sanyal, a sharp-minded woman in her mid-60s from Bishnupur. Calm composed and deeply observant, Girijabala’s life has been shaped by discipline, dignity, and quiet resilience.
Widowed early and later devastated by the loss of her only son, she has learned to observe more than she speaks. Her solitude is gently offset by her three constant companions—her cats Hori, Bela and Phonte, who add a quiet quirk to her otherwise restrained world.
The narrative shifts when her granddaughter Jaggaseni (played by Divyani Mondal), a criminal psychology student and the last surviving member of the Sanyal family returns to India to attend the wedding of her close friend Amrapali, a member of the influential Singha Roy political family.
When Amrapali dies suddenly during the ceremony under suspicious circumstances, it is Girijabala who first senses that something doesn’t add up, refusing to dismiss the death as an accident and pushing for deeper scrutiny.