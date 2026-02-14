American snowboarder Chloe Kim misses Olympic gold three-peat

Udisha
American professional snowboarder Chloe Kim settled with a silver medal in the women's halfpipe at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on February 12, 2026. She missed out on the goal by a narrow margin and could not complete the historic three-peat.
Chloe had won the the gold medal in the event, back-to-back in Beijing in 2022 and PyeongChang in 2018, making her the reigning champion looking for her third straight medal.
When she was crowned Olympic champion in Beijing, Chloe Kim became the first woman in history to be a two-time gold medallist in halfpipe. A gold medal in Italy would have meant another historic first for the athlete.
The 25-year-old Olympian scored 88.00 the first time but fell short during the third run where she fumbled and eventually lost the first place.
South Korea's Choi Gaon took home the gold medal, winning by a narrow margin. The bronze medal went to Mitsuki Ono of Japan.