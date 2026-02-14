Planning for a perfect sunny escape in Delhi? Check out these 5 outdoor dates or picnic spots

DEBOLINA ROY
With more than 300 species of trees, flowers and historical Mughal-era monuments, this is one of the most gram-worthy places for outdoor dates or picnics in Delhi. Located near Humayun’s Tomb, this 16th century park also features a well-manufacture lawn along with beautiful lotus ponds.
If you want to go for a unique kind of date that engages and enhances all your five senses, this one is a must-visit. From artistic instillations, open-air sculptures, stoned pathways, to themed garden, this unique park offers you a peaceful environment. Also it has some great cafes inside, so you can skip the picnic basket.
One of the most common places for outdoor dates or picnics in Delhi is Lodhi Gardens. History, nature, greenery, tranquillity, it checks all the boxes for a peaceful leisure time. Spread over 90 acres of area, it has plenty of open space, picturesque landscapes, and some stunning 15th century tombs.
Lounge, eat, play, and repeat, in Delhi’s most iconic and affordable picnic spot. The vast area gives you enough open space to play with frisbees and footballs. You can relish the local chaats, bhelpuris, kulfis, or ice creams.
This one’s is special for all the animal lovers in town. Located near Tunghlakabad, it is a home to different types of birds, butterflies, and even animals like nilgai and jackals. You can also bring your picnic basket and sit beside the Blue Lagoon lake with your loved ones.