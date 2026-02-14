Ramanand Sagar: 5 shocking facts you may not know about the Ramayan director

Early life

Ramanand started his carrier as a clapper boy in a silent movie, Raiders of the Rail Road. He also acted in a Punjabi film, Koel. During 1940s he joined Prithvi theatres and worked under the guidance of Prithviraj Kapoor. He is also known for writing screenplays for movies like Barsaat, Paigham, Raj Tilak, and many more.