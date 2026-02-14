These newlywed celeb couples are celebrating their first Valentine's day after marriage

Udisha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a beautiful wedding ceremony on December 1, 2025 at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre. The couple is celebrating their first Valentine's Day as a married couple this year.
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben
Nupur Sanon tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a grand wedding in December that had both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. This is their very first Valentine's Day since they said yes to forever in Udaipur last month.
Nupur shared a video message on her Instagram Stories today asking everyone to declare their love "extra loud" today.
Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal
Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are a few days shy from their first wedding anniversary that took place in Karjat, Maharashtra on February 25, 2025. The couple had been dating for quite a few years before tying the knot and this year marks their first Valentine's Day as a married couple.
Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee
Prateik Smita Patil married long-time girlfriend Priya Banerjee in his late mother, Smita Patil's home. Interestingly, the couple got married on Valentine's Day last year, so today, they celebrate their first Anniversary as well! On the day of double celebration, Priya posted on Instagram writing, "happy 1st wedding anniversary my forever valentine".
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been dating since 2014 and made it official on June 4, 2025 in a heavenly, intimate ceremony. Rocky's birthday is on February 14, making Valentine's Day even special for them. Hina posted a series of pictures on Instagram and the caption read, "Growing Old Together...Happy Birthday @rockyj1".