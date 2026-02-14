Want to take up cycling as an adult? Keep these 4 things in mind

Dharitri Ganguly
Want to take up cycling? Well, that is a great option of exercising, letting you breathe fresh air, spend some me-time in the outdoors, and is super cost-effective. But here are four things that you need to keep in mind.
You need to choose the right bike, make sure that you have the correct frame to figure bike size, otherwise, an ill-fitting bike can cause discomfort, pain, and inefficiency. Set the seat at the height so that it is neither too low to hurt your knees or too high to get back pain.
If you are new to cycling, you should keep a few safety gears handy to avoid any major accident. A good-fitting helmet, especially if you are riding on he streets, a set of front and rear lights, and of course a sturdy lock, especially if you are riding a cycle for your household errands and in need to park it somewhere.
Start covering smaller distances, especially if you are new to cardio exercises, or you will end up getting a strained muscle in the leg or a black out due to sudden rise in heartbeat. Do not try to do too much at once, as your body needs time to adapt.
Learn the basics of maintaining a bicycle, like checking the tyre pressure, keeping the chain lubricated, and carrying an emergency kit boasting of a spare tube, a patch kit and a mini pump for punctures.