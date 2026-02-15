4 female directors breaking Hollywood barriers

Udisha
Greta Gerwig
While the film industry routinely overlooks their achievements, female directors are the tellers of pathbreaking stories, just like themselves. Greta Gerwig is one such director of our times who has continually produced movies that unravel the intricacies of the female mind. While the world took notice after Barbie, she has directed films like Lady Bird, Little Women and more.
Chloé Zhao
She is so good that critics cannot help but notice. An Chinese filmmaker, she has already bagged the Academy Award for Best Director for the 2020 film Nomadland, and was only the second woman to win the award. She has been nominated in the same category again this year for Hamnet.
Nia DaCosta
She was in charge of directing the The Marvels (2023), a truly barrier-breaking achievement. She became the first woman of colour to direct a superhero movie produced by a major studio.
Emerald Fennell
She tells stories that break boundaries. In 2021, she won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for her beautiful screenwriting in the thriller, Promising Young Woman (2020). No woman had won the category in the past 13 years. That year, she was also nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.