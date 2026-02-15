4 most expensive books ever sold

Udisha
Codex Leicester
Written by Leonardo da Vinci, the manuscript of the book was bought by Bill Gates in 1994, for a staggering $30.8 million, the current value of which is more than $64 million. The manuscript was a notebook dated back to the 16th century that had da Vinci's scientific writings on geology, astronomy and more.
The Codex Sassoon
This is said to the be almost-complete Hebrew Bible, that dates back to the 9th century approximately. In a historic Sotheby's auction, the book was sold $38.1 million in 2023, and the value has gone up since.
The Book of Mormon
This handwritten copy of the book was acquired by the Mormon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2017 for $35 million. The book, though expensive, was bought with the money collected through donations.
Magna Carta
Purchased from a Sotheby's auction in 2007 for $21.3 million in 2007, this book was the first to check the king's power suggesting that he is not above the law. Believed to have laid the foundation of modern-day democracy, the book used to be on public display at the National Archives and Records Administration since 1988.