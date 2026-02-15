4 most popular kinds of haleem

Udisha
Hyderabadi Haleem
The month of Ramadan or Ramzaan is incomplete without a delicious serving of the classic slow-cooked Haleem. The Hyderabadi Haleem is the most popular in India, known for its rich texture and the beautiful coming together of the various kinds of lentils, meat and ghee.
Bangladeshi Haleem
This version of the Haleem is more about the lentil and has a much thicker gravy. With the primary meat being mutton or beef, the slow-cooked Bangladeshi Haleem is quite spicy.
Lahori Haleem
More like a thicker version of stew, this is a Ramadan staple in Pakistan. Made using beef or mutton, the Haleem is slow-cooked till the flavour comes out beautifully.
Kashmiri Hareesa
While the name may differ, the preparation is similar. Infused with the classic aroma of saffron, the Hareesa has a lighter texture and is more of a comfort food. The flavour is rich yet not very intense, and feels like Kashmir on a plate.