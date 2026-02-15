4 pre-Holi skincare tips for sensitive skin to prevent rashes, redness & irritation

DEBOLINA ROY
Dirt and impurities work like a magnet for Holi colours and it sticks more stubbornly on your skin. So start exfoliating your skin 2-3 days before Holi. Also remember that over-exfoliating can make your skin flaky.
One of the key pre-Holi skincare tips for sensitive skin is using a hydrating moisturizer. A hydrated and healthy skin prevents the synthetic colours from penetrating deeply and reduce the risk of itching or redness. Apply it a night before Holi.
The area around lip and nails are the most delicate ones. So neglecting these can cause dryness and roughness. Apply a thick layer of lip balm before the Holi party and coconut oil on your cuticle to create a protective barrier.
One of the most non-negotiable pre-Holi skincare tips for sensitive skin is using a sunscreen. It has to be a broader spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50+ and PA+++. Cover all the exposed areas and apply it 20mins before heading out.