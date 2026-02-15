5 Bollywood actors who faced bankruptcy despite superhit movies

DEBOLINA ROY
He was one of the most beloved Indian actors. After Agneepath and Disco Dancer, he became a household name. But his hotel business in Ooty was a complete loss-maker and he faced a huge loss of around Rs. 10-12 crores. He later overcame the situation by judging several reality shows.
The comic actor is hitting the headlines everywhere and not for the right reasons. Rajpal Yadav is reportedly in debt of INR 9 crores. Many celebs like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, have supported Rajpal. He is currently in Tihar jail and waiting for his bail.
She was one of the most prominent faces during 1950s and 60s due to films like Pakeezah, Saanjh Aur Savera, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, etc. According to reports, her last few years was extremely painful due to financial crisis. She battled alcoholism, health problem and even couldn’t pay her own medical bills.
One of the most successful Bollywood celebrities, who went bankrupt, was Govinda. After appearing in more than 100 films, he suddenly chose to go for politics. After that a series of bad decisions led him to bankruptcy. But some industry insiders also said that his unprofessional behaviours on sets led to his downfall.
Even, the Shahenshah of Bollywood once went through a financial crisis. According to reports, his entertainment company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited, accumulated a total debt of Rs. 90 crores and 55 lawsuits. Then he reportedly overcame it by hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati and starring in Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein.