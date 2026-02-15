5 things to do to keep your fresh flowers alive longer

Udisha
Love to buy fresh flowers and decorate them pretty vases? If you are struggling to keep them alive for more than 2 days, you are not doing everything right. Here are a few tips that can help.
Change the water in the vase
Once you put fresh flowers in some water, do not forget about them. Remember to change the water completely daily, or at least every 2 days. The water becomes stagnant after a while and the bacteria formed wilts the flowers faster.
Clean the vase
Changing the water alone will not do. Clean the inner surface of the vase so that no slime is sticking onto it any more, before refilling it with fresh water.
Trim the stems
Every time you take out the bunch of flowers, give the stems a little bit to open up the ends, so that they can soak in the water better. However, be careful and do not damage the tissues.
Remove foliage
Parts of the flower bunch, including leaves, might decay faster. Make sure to clean them out regularly so that they do not hasten the decay process.
Protect from elements
Do not expose the vase to sunlight, heat or AC air. Keep the vase in a pace that has moderate temperature and is relatively dry.