5 things to know about the solar eclipse on February 17

Udisha
The first solar eclipse of 2026 will take place on February 17 and as usual, everyone around the world is wondering when and how to catch a glimpse of this celestial event. Here's what you should know about the upcoming annular solar eclipse.
What is a solar eclipse?
While orbitting, when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth, bringing the three bodies in perfect alignment, the Sun's light to the Earth is blocked and a shadow is cast on the planet, at least some parts of it. As a result, the sky gets dark and it feels like nighttime.
Where can we see the eclipse from?
The solar eclipse will be mainly visible in the Southern Hemisphere, with Antarctica set to get the best view. Some other parts of the Hemisphere such as southern parts of Africa like Durban and Tanzania and the southernmost points in Argentina and Chile can watch the solar eclipse.
When will the solar eclipse begin?
According to data reports, the solar eclipse will begin at 09:56 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) or 15:26 IST with it reaching its peak more than two hours later, at 12:12 UTC.
Will it be visible from India?
Unfortunately, eclipse will not be visible from India, which lies far away from the southern hemisphere and does not lie in the path of visibility in any way.
What is the annular solar eclipse?
On February 17, 2026, the Southern Hemisphere will experience the rare annular solar eclipse, famous for it's 'fire ring'. In this phenomenon, the Moon sits right at the centre of the Sun, covering all of it but exposing the outer edges of the ball of fire, which makes it look like a fiery ring around a dark circular mass.