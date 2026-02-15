5 unique Holi celebrations in India you must experience in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the most unique Holi celebrations in India. It takes place at Nandgaon and Barsana, in Uttar Pradesh. Women playfully beats the men with sticks, while the men are trying to prevent them with sticks. According to mythology, this tradition refers to Lord Krishna’s playful Holi visits to Radha Rani.
The term comes from the Bhojpuri language it means the month of ‘Phagun.’ In Bihar, people come together at the chawk in evening and celebrate the season of colours with Bhojpuri folk songs and dance. Also, you can to taste some delectable sweet treats like Malpua, Gujiya.
Every year in Kolkata the Bagla family organizes the Rolls Royce Holi. Lord Radha Krishna’s deities are kept in a vintage Rolls Royce, that once belonged to Rudyard Kipling. It starts from Satyanarayan Jee Temple in Kalakar Street, crosses Burrabazar, Howrah bridge and ends in Shri Ishwar Satyanarayan temple at Mukharam Kanoria Road.
Another unique Holi celebration is India is the Manipuri version of Holi. It is a six-day festival, celebrated by the Meitei community. Along with huge feasts, concerts, and DJ nights you can also witness the famous Thabal Chongba, which means dancing in the moonlight.
In Khadi Holi, the Holiyaars (singers) go to different houses playing traditional folk songs. The air filled with the rhythms of dhol, manjiram hurka. The Kumaonis celebrate this festival with delicacies like spiced potato cubes cooked with spices, gujiya, jalebi, papad, sweets, and pahadi-style roasted chickpeas.