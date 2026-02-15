5 ways to relieve your eyes after a lengthy screen time

Subhadrika Sen
Cup your eyes: After staring at a screen for a long time, close your eyes and cup them with your hands for five minutes to relieve the stress.
Compress: Take muslin cloths and warm it up. Place these as warm compress on the eye.
20-20-20 rule: In every 20 minutes, take a 20 minute break and stare at something 20 feet away from the screen.
Tea bag compress: Take leftover tea bags and chill them for a while. Apply this cold compress to your eyes.
Light eye exercises: Take a few moments after staring into a screen for a long time and do some light eye exercises. This means practising focussing or just slow movements of the eyes in different directions.