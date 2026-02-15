6 kitchen essentials every minimalist home needs

DEBOLINA ROY
A quality chef knife is a must-have for a minimalist kitchen. Rather than having separate knives for chopping, slicing, and dicing, it is possible to do all this with the help of a single knife. It is one of those kitchen essentials that helps to simplify life while cooking.
A good chef’s knife goes hand-in-hand with a cutting board The cutting board must be easy to clean, resistant to knife marks, and of appropriate size to perform various tasks. A good quality cutting board helps in saving time and prevents cross-contamination.
A good, high-quality skillet will be adequate for almost all stovetop cooking needs. The minimalist might choose a non-stick pan for ease of cleaning or a cast iron pan for long-term durability. Both of these pans will be essential.
A set of mixing bowls can be used for food preparation, mixing, and even serving. A durable material, such as stainless steel or glass, is a good choice as it will not retain any unpleasant odours. Mixing bowls are a highly underappreciated, yet essential, piece of cookware.
One of the key kitchen essential people tend to miss on is measuring spoons or cups. Measuring ingredients while cooking and baking makes the whole process easy and also helps in saving the ingredients from going waste.
Organization is key in a minimalist kitchen, and a few airtight containers for holding dry food and leftovers will help you keep your kitchen clean without using disposable containers.