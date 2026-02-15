Delhi real estate: 5 high value areas you should explore

Bristi Dey
Prithviraj Road
This is the prime area for expansive, ultra-luxe bungalows with the ultimate posh neighbourhood. Being the costliest place in Delhi, with each passing day the plot values are only rising, resulting in a boost of the long-term worth of your investment as well.
Vasant Kunj & Saket
These are the most well connected and high value areas in south Delhi. Saket is sprawling with elite housing and is an administrative hub whereas Vasant Kunj offers greenery and an upscale environment.
Dwarka – Sector 21 to 23
This upscale neighbourhood offers affordable to mid-premium houses but the rising commercial developments and airport access has made it the real estate hotspot.
Defence Colony
Located in the heart of South Delhi this is one of the major upscale neighborhoods. With seamless metro connectivity and easy access to public transport, hospitals, and other amenities, it is one of the rising real estate hotspots.
Chanakyapuri
Being the hub of the diplomatic enclave in Central Delhi, this offers high-end, secure, and prestigious luxury properties. Often featured for its green space and sprawling beauty it has become one of Delhi's most affluent and high-demand areas.