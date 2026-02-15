Do crystals really work? 5 crystals for channeling wealth

Bristi Dey
Citrine
This is the joyful crystal also called The Merchant’s Stone. More than being decorative it is energetic helping you attract all the positive energies. It helps in boosting optimism, confidence and enhancing self worth.
Pyrite
Often called the Fool’s Gold, it will not fool you into happiness! It helps to enhance focus and shields all the self doubts. It also ignites will power and strengthens discipline.
Green Aventurine
It is the healer of all the guilt and self preservations. It helps in attracting luck and financial prosperities and also boosts clarity while taking steps in financial decisions.
Clear Quartz
This one has an overall charm which not only works for money but almost everything. It feeds on manifestations and boosts the power of your intentions. It also helps with intuitions and brings financial clarity.
Tiger’s Eye
Often used by businessmen, it helps to enhance decision-making and boost confidence. It is renowned as the money magnet and helps to focus and build courage.