Is champagne actually wine? 4 key differences you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
The debate around champagne vs wine starts from its origin. The authentic champagnes comes the Champagne region in France. The chalky soil and the calm weather contributes to the high acidity of the drink.
The process of making wine and champagne is fundamentally the same. So technically champagne is a form of wine also. But the only difference is after the basic fermentation, champagnes generally go for another step of fermentation to create the signature bubbles.
Wines are make from all kinds of fermented grapes. But champagne is made from only three kinds of grapes: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier. Among these, two kinds of grapes are red. But it doesn’t reflect in the liquid because the juice is immediately and very carefully separated from the skin.
Champagnes generally have a nutty, toasty, and citrusy flavour, while wines generally have a slightly earthy tone. Sparkling wines, specifically, have a fruiter and lighter flavour.