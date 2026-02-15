Is intermittent fasting similar to Ramadan fasting? 5 things you should know

Udisha
Hydration rules
Intermittent fasting and Ramadan fasting are similar in certain ways but also have a few differences. While both involve eating at very specific times, the rules differ. The basic difference being, for Ramadan, one must observe dry fast, meaning fasting without drinking water or any other liquid. However, hydration is important for intermittent fasting where you can drink tea, coffee and water.
The religious aspect
The Ramadan fast is only held during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which usually takes place for a duration of 30 days in the months of February, March or April, depending on the lunar position. Intermittent fasting is not a religious fast, but a dietary one and the duration will vary based on personal choices and needs.
Rules regarding the time
If one observes a Ramadan fast, they must consume food at fixed times only. Muslims eat twice a day, once at before sunrise, known as sehri and at sunset, when the fast is broken, called Iftar. Intermittent fasting is flexible, where you can either follow the 16:8 or 5:2 methods.
Impact on health
While both Ramadan and Intermittent fasting are said to be healthy and helpful in terms of weight management and fat loss, if you are used to a different eating habit, these methods can have negative consequences on your health. Eating after prolonged hours also leads to binge eating, leading to weight gain.