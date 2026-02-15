Maha Shivratri 2026: 5 lesser-known Shiva temples

DEBOLINA ROY
Nestled in Hoogly, this is one of the most lesser-known Shiva temples in India. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Nandikeshwari. Mahadev is worshipped in the form of Nandikishore Bhairav. It is also one of the holy Shakti Peeths. People believe Mata Sati’s necklace had fallen down here.
Located in the serene valleys of the Himalayas, near Pithoragarh, Kapileshwar Mahadev cave offers its visitors a unique experience in terms of its unique architecture, intricate carvings, and the picturesque Soar valleys. It is said that the Pandavas constructed this temple during their exile.
This is one of the most ancient, lesser-known Shiva temples in India. Situated on the banks of Vegavathi, this temple is believed to be established by Palava dynasty ruler Narasimhavarman II. It is almost completely carved out of a sandstone. You can also witness one of the rarest forms of Lord Shiva, which is dancing with lions.
This temple in Halebidu, Karnataka, blends is a masterclass in Indian architecture. It was established by Hoysala King Veera Ballala II and his queen Ketaladevi. This Trikuta- structured temple was made of soapstone around 1219 AD.
One of the most unique aspect of this temple is that the Shiva lingam is carved from one single rock. Situated in Madhya Pradesh, this Shiva temple is popular among locals for the stunning architecture. Also it has the country’s largest Shiva lingam.