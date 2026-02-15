Maha Shivratri 2026: 6 easy and vrat-friendly foods

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most nutritious vrat-friendly foods for Maha Shivratri is Sabudana Khichdi. Made with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices, it has adequate amount of protein, vitamin, and carbohydrate. Also adding a desi tadka of ghee, curry leaves, and cumin seeds can enhance the flavour.
On Maha Shivartri fast, if you want to choose a healthier alternative for wheat-based puris, then this is a must-pick. Made with buckwheat flour, it is fried until crisp and golden brown. It is fulfilling enough for a meal and packed with protein, fibre and minerals.
India’s obsession with potatoes will never be over. It is a common fast-friendly dishes for Maha Shivratri in every Indian household. Made with a yoghurt based gravy, cumin, and rock salt, it enhances your probiotic level and keeps you full for a longer time.
Well, this one is a no-brainer. Fruit salad is one of the easiest vrat-friendly foods for Maha Shivratri. Mix your favourite fruits in a bowl, (banana, apples, grapes, papaya, watermelon, etc.) and whip it up with some yoghurt, fresh cream or rock salt. It is healthy and packed with vitamins, minerals and natural sugar.
This dessert is made with chestnut flour and is also one of the easiest gluten-free options to break your fast. All you need to do is add desi ghee and chestnut flour in a pan and whip it up. Ensure it doesn’t form lumps and garnish it with some dry fruits and cardamom powder.