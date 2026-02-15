Maha Shivratri: 5 powerful Shiva Mantras for blessings & peace

DEBOLINA ROY
Om Namah Shivaya. This is one of the most popular Shiva mantras. In most of the Hindu household it is chanted daily. But specifically on Maha Shivratri the devotees chant it for 108 times. It helps reduce stress, awaken the divine consciousness, and cleanse negative thoughts.
Om Tryambakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam. Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamrita. This is one of the most powerful Shiva mantras for Maha Shivratri that is believed to defeat death. It helps in your healing, liberation and protects you from negative energies. It talks about the three-eyed Lord Shiva, who nourishes all the living beings.
Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe, Mahadevaya Dhīmahi, Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat. This mantra will enable you to look beyond illusions. Rudra is the most fierce form of Lord Shiva that destroys the evil and increases your inner strength. The vibrations of the mantra will uplift your spirit and enable you to concentrate on decision-making.
Jatatavigalajjala pravahapavitasthale, Galeavalambya lambitam bhujangatungamalikam. According to mythology, this stotram was written by Lord Shiva’s biggest devotee, Ravana. It portrays about the celestial dance of Adiyogi. It helps you dispels fear, remove obstacles and teaches you that destruction is never the end.
Na Ma Shi Va Ya. This is one of the most meaningful Shiva mantras for Maha Shivratri. It reflects about the five elements of nature, Earth, water, fire, space, and air. It talks about the importance of these five elements to build the universe. Also, it helps solve inner conflicts, bring harmony, and realigns your chakras.