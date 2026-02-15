Sailing through suspense: 5 novels which are set in cruise ships

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the best romantic novels, which are set in cruise ships. A witty enemies-to-lovers romance novel set on a Galapagos Islands cruise. Marketing manager Henley Evans and her rival, Graeme, engage in a competition for a promotion, realizing that chemistry and connection can trump office rivalry as they travel through the islands.
Exciting plot and well-executed characters, that’s all Agatha Christie needed to write this book. It talks about the sudden murder of a young and stylish girl. The main protagonist, Hercule Poirot, then started his observations and make shocking discoveries in the cruise.
Every year around 23 people goes missing on this cruise ship. Martin Schwarz, a police psychologist, started the investigation. In the beginning he was suspecting about murder, accidents, or serial killing. But what comes out is much, much worse.
The Woman in Cabin 10 is a psychological thriller about Laura ‘Lo’ Blacklock. She is a travel writer who believes she witnessed a woman being thrown off a yacht. But no one went missing. The story is full of suspense, danger, and twists.
Indie musician Greta’s world falls apart following the death of her mother and a mental breakdown. On an Alaskan cruise with her father, she deals with her loss, reconnects with her family, and finds hope and connection while rediscovering her voice and the direction of her life.