Spider Noir: 5 things to know about Nicolas Cage's superhero series

DEBOLINA ROY

A darker persona

In Spider Noir, Nicolas Cage is portraying a different form of Spider-Man who is forced to grapple with his past life in the late 1930s. He has been affected by much more complexity and is willing to take on a detective-type role as the only superhero in the city.

Nicolas Cage’s passion project

Nicolas Cage has always wanted to voice a superhero. Being able to play the role in Spider Noir, however, allowed him to combine his love of comic books with his flair for dramatic and intense performances.

A unique Noir aesthetics

The monochrome and the shadowy animation are making the series stand out. Its aesthetic is inspired by older film noir and includes their themes of rain-soaked streets, stark light, and a gritty environment. All these elements are complementing Nicholas Cage's character in the series.

Unique references

It is loaded with shout-outs to the past comics and noir films. From subtle nods to black-and-white detective movies to iconic Spider-Man comic characters recast into a darkened universe, Spider Noir: is a visual treat for all the superhero fanatics.

A part of multiverse phenomenon

This movie represents a subset of the larger Spider-verse plotline. It allows for the existence of several alternate versions of Spider Man. It depicts a distinct, stylistically made-up version of our beloved superhero through the use of different time periods in conjunction with visual styles.

