Spider Noir: 5 things to know about Nicolas Cage's superhero series

DEBOLINA ROY
In Spider Noir, Nicolas Cage is portraying a different form of Spider-Man who is forced to grapple with his past life in the late 1930s. He has been affected by much more complexity and is willing to take on a detective-type role as the only superhero in the city.
Nicolas Cage has always wanted to voice a superhero. Being able to play the role in Spider Noir, however, allowed him to combine his love of comic books with his flair for dramatic and intense performances.
The monochrome and the shadowy animation are making the series stand out. Its aesthetic is inspired by older film noir and includes their themes of rain-soaked streets, stark light, and a gritty environment. All these elements are complementing Nicholas Cage's character in the series.
It is loaded with shout-outs to the past comics and noir films. From subtle nods to black-and-white detective movies to iconic Spider-Man comic characters recast into a darkened universe, Spider Noir: is a visual treat for all the superhero fanatics.
This movie represents a subset of the larger Spider-verse plotline. It allows for the existence of several alternate versions of Spider Man. It depicts a distinct, stylistically made-up version of our beloved superhero through the use of different time periods in conjunction with visual styles.