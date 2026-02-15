The "Curse" of the Oscars: 5 actors whose careers dipped after winning

Udisha
Halle Berry
She was the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Monster's Ball in 2002. However, the films she appeared in after her win, were largely unsuccessful. She even received a Razzie Award, which goes to the worst cinematic failures, for Catwoman.
Cuba Gooding Jr
He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his iconic role in Jerry Maguire. Despite his infectious enthusiasm, he failed to impress in later films and featured in commercially unsuccessful movies.
Mira Sorvino
She was crowned with an Oscar early on in her career when she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Mighty Aphrodite. She was seen as an emerging star but barely appeared in critically acclaimed films. It was later revealed that disgraced producer, Harvey Weinstein had blacklisted her after she did not give in to his offers.
Mo’Nique
Her performance in Precious got the industry talking and she was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. However, reports suggest that she was not willing to dance to the tunes of others which led to major rifts with top tier personalities such as Oprah Winfrey. According to her, major studios shut her out and she went without work for 5 years.