Top 5 spiritual thriller movies that will blow your mind

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the most celebrated and cult spiritual thriller movies. The film blends mythology, horror and supernatural elements. The story revolves around Vinayak Rao’s family, who tries to get their hands on a cursed treasure, which results into catastrophic consequences.
The story begins with the Roman Catholic Church training priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are not allowed to do this, a professor recognizes Sister Ann's gifted powers. Amidst the practice she fights for a young girl’s survival, who is under demonic possession.
This Telugu movie shows the story of Surya, who is visiting his ancestral village with his mother and friend. What follows next, is a series of spine-chilling incidents. The whole village is terrified because of some mysterious deaths around. And as Surya starts unravelling the secrets, it gets even more difficult for the villagers.
If you want a movie that offers more than jump scares, this is a must-pick. It follows the story of Robert and his wife who adopted an orphaned infant due to their stillborn baby. Later Robert discovers that the child is born with some supernatural and satanic powers.
This film talks about the life of an ex-cop and detective Jericho Cane who is hired to search for a Satan-possessed man’s bride. After that, the sinister events reveals that Satan is back on Earth and he is looking for a woman (the bride) who will bear his child. So can Jericho save the woman from bearing the Antichrist?