What is the Anti-Valentine's Week for the singles?

The season of choosing freedom and valuing self-worth

Anti-Valentine's Week is all about letting go of the past, choosing self respect over toxicity and learning to love and put yourself first. It asks you to symbolically "slap" away your memories and "kick" away old gifts as you choose self love. Want to get back into the game? That's your choice, even if it is something casual. And if you are missing some, even a friend or a loved one, tell them now! Finally, Break-up Day is all about taking the bold step to walk out of a relationship that should have ended long back. Shed the guilt and the fear of being alone, singlehood can be amazing!