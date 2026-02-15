What is the Anti-Valentine's Week for the singles?

Udisha
Let the singles shine!
For every God there must a Satan and every time there is love, there must be heartache as well. As the world concluded celebrating Valentine's Week with the season of love culminating on February, 14 with Valentine's Day, it is time for the couples to move over and make for the sassy singles because Anti-Valentine's Week is here.
What is the Anti-Valentine's Week
While the entire world is busy celebrating mushy couples and warm embraces, we cannot blame the single people if they want to take the centre stage too! The Anti-Valentine's Week spans 7 days, from February 15 to 21, with each day assigned a specific day.
The dates
The Anti-Valentine's Week calendar goes as follows:
February 15: Slap Day; February 16: Kick Day; February 17: Perfume Day; February 18: Flirt Day; February 19: Confession Day; February 20: Missing Day and February 21: Break-up Day.
The season of choosing freedom and valuing self-worth
Anti-Valentine's Week is all about letting go of the past, choosing self respect over toxicity and learning to love and put yourself first. It asks you to symbolically "slap" away your memories and "kick" away old gifts as you choose self love. Want to get back into the game? That's your choice, even if it is something casual. And if you are missing some, even a friend or a loved one, tell them now! Finally, Break-up Day is all about taking the bold step to walk out of a relationship that should have ended long back. Shed the guilt and the fear of being alone, singlehood can be amazing!