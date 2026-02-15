What is the 'nightly method' which can help in manifestation?

Udisha
What is the nightly method?
The 'nightly method' for manifestation is largely attributed to Neville Goddard who came up with the State Akin To Sleep (SATS). A pre-sleep routine, it basically asks you to imagine a scene of your choice and think about it deeply before you fall asleep.
What is SATS?
SATS is a way to impress the subconscious with fresh images through visualisation in a way that your mind believes that the desire you have imagined, is already fulfilled. However, to manifest the feeling properly, you must deeply feel the emotion that the scene evokes: joy, gratitude or even a sense of fulfilment.
How does it help in manifestation?
Once you have decided on the image and emotion, you have to repeat it in your head or build up on it till you slowly fall asleep with the feeling that you have accomplished your desire, a powerful way to manifest.
The pillow method
Another way to make the manifestation strong, take a piece of paper write down your dreams in a way that read like they have already been fulfilled. Add some affirmations that you would like to focus on and keep it under your pillow, until you fall asleep.