4 mistakes you should avoid during a detox diet

ANOUSHKA NAG
Following extreme detox diets:
People frequently choose drastic detox diets that can be detrimental in the long run due to the temptation of instant weight loss or health remedies. These diets usually include drastic calorie restriction or the removal of whole food groups.
Rushing into a detox:
It takes a lot of planning to have a successful detox. Setting up the scene for your cleansing requires time. After deciding to conduct a cleanse, allow one to two weeks for preparation so that you have enough time to prepare and get used to your new self-care routines.
Ignoring body signals:
Everybody has a different body; therefore, what suits one person may not suit another. Unwanted side effects can result from ignoring body signals and personal demands during a detox cleanse.
Following only a diet and not working out
Making dietary changes and getting enough exercise are essential for a successful cleanse. You must therefore exercise on a regular basis. Frequent exercise increases blood flow, which facilitates sweating and the removal of toxins from the body.