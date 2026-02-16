5 facts about Ramadan you may not know; why it's called the holiest month

Subhadrika Sen
The actual dates of the festival vary every year as per the Islamic lunar calendar. The festive month begins with the spotting of the crescent moon (Hilal) and continues for 30 days.
There are five pillars of Ramadan – Shahada (faith), Salat (prayer), Zakat (charity), sawm (fasting) and Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca).
It is said that the Prophet used to break the fast with dates and water. This custom is still practised today. In fact, dates give instant energy.
The Night of Power or Laylat al-Qadr is the night when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet by the Angel. It is said that good deeds done on this one night is way more than good deeds done in the lifetime.
It is the time to show community bonding, charity, and compassion by involving oneself in charitable or voluntary works. Many also provide ration kits to the underprivileged or host Iftar parties.