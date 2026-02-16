5 hip opener yoga poses to strengthen joint muscles

DEBOLINA ROY
Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or Pigeon Pose is a great hip opener, particularly for the glutes and hip flexors. The front leg is bent forward while the rear leg is extended straight behind. This position can relieve tightness in the hips and relieve tension in your lower back.
Garland pose or Malasana is one of the most effective hip opener yoga poses. You have squat low to get down on your knees with your elbows pressing against your thighs (outer part). This position stretches your ankle and lower back pelvis and enhances hip flexibility and mobility.
One leg crosses over the other in Eagle posture or Garudasana which results in a deep stretch through the outer hips and glutes. Garudasana improves balance and coordination and provides hip stability.
Warrior 2 or Virabhadrasana 2 works to build strength and open the hips. The front knee is bent while the back leg remains straight as you work to build greater endurance in the thighs and gluteus as well as improve both flexibility and stability of the hips.
Low lunge or Anjaneyasana is one of the strongest hip opener yoga poses. It stretches the hip flexor and quad muscles at once by having the back knee resting on the ground and with the front knee bent forward. It aids in hip mobility and postural integrity.