5 things you may not know about Nagarjuna

ANOUSHKA NAG
Not only is Nagarjune a brilliant actor but did you know that he also graduated from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering?
A private pilot's license is something that very few Indian stars possess, including Nagarjuna. He has frequently talked about how much he loves flying and even does occasional small-plane flights.
Nagarjuna maintains a low profile when it comes to his philanthropy, despite his celebrity position. Under the Akkineni Foundation, he finances social service initiatives, actively promotes educational institutions, and has a strong spiritual life.
In addition to making movies, Nagarjuna is a prosperous businessman. He has made investments in the hospitality sector, including upscale resorts and eateries throughout India, and he is a co-owner of the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.
"Annamayya," a spiritual film directed by Nagarjuna, created history in 1997. It has a Guinness mention for its unusual release scale and is known for the broad distribution of audio cassettes.