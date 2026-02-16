6 healthy foods for sehri to keep you energised all day

DEBOLINA ROY
A bowl oatmeal is one of the easiest and most healthy foods for sehri. It is packed with protein, fibres, iron and potassium. Alongside keeping you full, it also increases your energy level. Adding some fruits will help you the enhance the flavour of the dish.
Greek Yoghurt is an excellent source of gut-friendly nutrients and it is also easy to digest. It is high in selenium and vitamin B12, which improves your overall health. Drizzling some honey and adding some nuts can also help as they are full of healthy fats.
If you want to keep your thirst at bay, during Roza, this is one of the most healthy foods for sehri. Packed with healthy carbohydrates, it is a healthier option for your regular potatoes. It keep you hydrated, prevents bloating, reduces thirst and food cravings.
If you want to maintain your diet and still consume something tasty, then this one is a no brainer. Grilled chicken is a lean protein powerhouse and easy to digest. Brown rice has as low glycemic index that helps in your weight management.
If you are craving for a dessert to end your sehri then go for a jar of chia seed pudding. Mix chia seeds with milk, add some fruits, protein powder or honey and keep it in the fridge overnight. It supports your hearth health, improve digestion and causes lesser blood sugar spike .
Eggs are a great option for sehri as they are rich in protein, which helps to keep you full for a longer period of time and also suppresses hunger pangs during fasting. They also contain vital vitamins such as vitamin B12 and vitamin D.