Four Burner Theory: The viral concept that reveals why careers cost marriages

Bristi Dey
Four Burner Theory is a life theory shared on social media by David Sedaris, an American comedian, author, and radio contributor
According to the theory there are four burners in life: Family, Work, Health, Friends
In order to create a balance in life one needs to turn down one burner so that the other burners lit up the brightest. At the very best a person can have three burners on, that means their focus can be in three aspects of either of the burners.
Focusing on which one to turn down at what moment of life is the crucial step in the balance. Because each requires certain amount of energy. While work can be the hardest one to comprise as it brings the standard of life you're living but the others bring life in itself.
As per the theory, to be successful you need to turn off one burner and to be extremely successful you'll have to turn down two. So it most cases this is the reason as to why careers cost marriages.
The Four Burner Theory isn’t about giving up but realizing energy is limited. Focus intentionally, because living with purpose matters more than juggling everything at once.