Holi 2026: Top 5 Mumbai events where you party with friends

DEBOLINA ROY

Rang De Holi ft. Ritviz and Seedhe Maut

Venue: MMRDA R2 ground, BKC

Ticket: Rs. 599 and onwards

Timings: 9:00 AM onwards

Dive in a lively atmosphere and enjoy on the beats on Ritviz and Seedhe Maut. Capture your fun-filled moments with your loved ones in the special photo corners.

It’s a Holi Thing by DJ Chetas

Venue: MMRDA Ground, BKC

Ticket: Rs. 999 onwards

Timings: 12:00 PM onwards

It is of the most awaited upcoming Holi events in Mumbai Immerse yourself in a colourful experience and dance on the rhythm of DJ Chetas.

Rang Fest, Holi By the Bay Edition

Venue: Bayview Lawns, Mazgaon

Ticket: Rs. 499 onwards

Timings: 10:00 AM onwards

Enjoy the festival of colours with stunning sea views and dance on the electrifying beats on DJ AJ, DJ Houdini, DJ Elektraa, and more.

Holi Splash 2026

Venue: Inorbit Mall, Malad

Ticket: Rs. 499 and onwards

Timings: 9:00 AM onwards

Mumbai’s biggest Holi madness is back and this time 8 celebrity DJs and probably some of your favourite Bollywood celebrities. You can also interact with them in a specially built fan zone.

Rang Tarang Holi 2026

Venue: Country Club, Andheri

Ticket: Rs. 599 and onwards

Timings: 9:00 AM onwards

One of the biggest Holi events in Mumbai with live performances, traditional dhol beats, organic colours, VIP zones with unlimited booze.

