Holi 2026: Top 5 Mumbai events where you party with friends

DEBOLINA ROY
Venue: MMRDA R2 ground, BKC
Ticket: Rs. 599 and onwards
Timings: 9:00 AM onwards
Dive in a lively atmosphere and enjoy on the beats on Ritviz and Seedhe Maut. Capture your fun-filled moments with your loved ones in the special photo corners.
Venue: MMRDA Ground, BKC
Ticket: Rs. 999 onwards
Timings: 12:00 PM onwards
It is of the most awaited upcoming Holi events in Mumbai Immerse yourself in a colourful experience and dance on the rhythm of DJ Chetas.
Venue: Bayview Lawns, Mazgaon
Ticket: Rs. 499 onwards
Timings: 10:00 AM onwards
Enjoy the festival of colours with stunning sea views and dance on the electrifying beats on DJ AJ, DJ Houdini, DJ Elektraa, and more.
Venue: Inorbit Mall, Malad
Ticket: Rs. 499 and onwards
Timings: 9:00 AM onwards
Mumbai’s biggest Holi madness is back and this time 8 celebrity DJs and probably some of your favourite Bollywood celebrities. You can also interact with them in a specially built fan zone.
Venue: Country Club, Andheri
Ticket: Rs. 599 and onwards
Timings: 9:00 AM onwards
One of the biggest Holi events in Mumbai with live performances, traditional dhol beats, organic colours, VIP zones with unlimited booze.