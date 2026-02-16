Ramadan 2026: Top 6 trending Iftar dishes on Instagram

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most trending Iftar dishes on Instagram is Sabudana fruit pudding. Put some cooked tapioca pearls in the bowl and top it with milk or Greek yoghurt. You can also top it with your favourite fruits like berries, mangoes, apples, bananas etc.
Iftar 2026 food options are all about choosing healthy recipes. Take a piece of multigrain bread and stuff it with chicken, cheese, sautéed onions or veggies (if you want that extra crunch). Then roll it, brush a little bit of oil, and put it in the air fryer.
This is one of the healthiest trending Iftar dishes on Instagram. This creamy and cheesy treat is a 5-minute preparation. Take two breads, cut the sides and fill it with spinach, corn, cheese and mayo. Take a spoon and press all the sides to form the pockets and air-fry it.
Iftar parties are incomplete without dates. This Mediterranean recipe can be made in both savoury and sweet form. For sweet form, you can take the seed out and fill it with cream cheese, or fruits. For a savoury twist, you can stuff with butter and goat cheese.
Lachha chicken is one of the most popular starters, especially in Gulf countries. Lachha means layers, which can be achieved by finely shredded chicken. Boil the chicken and cut it in julienne style and then sautee it in a onion and tomato based gravy with basic masalas.
Indian Iftaris are never over without some desi, spicy chat. Boil some chana and baby potatoes and finely chop tomato, onions, and cucumbers. Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix it with a spoon of yoghurt and basic spices. Garnish it with some chopped corianders.