Top 5 upcoming Holi parties in Hyderabad

DEBOLINA ROY

Lathmar Holi Vol.8

Venue: Hitech Arena

Ticket: Rs.199 and onwards

Timings: 7:00 AM onwards

It’s time to experience the Tomorrowland vibes in Hyderabad. It is of the most colourful and massive upcoming Holi events in Hyderabad, with carnival dances, unlimited mocktails, thandai, Bollywood DJ, colour smoke, and 30+ attractions.

The Jungle Holi

Venue: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Ticket: Rs. 599 and onwards

Timings: 9:00 AM onwards

It has to be one of the most unique Holi parties in Hyderabad. Celebrate the festival of colours amidst the nature. With long daytime grooves, free-flowing energy and delectable foods, this is a must-pick.

Holi Vibe 2026

Venue: Saroornagar Indoor Open Stadium Open Grounds

Ticket: Rs. 99 and onwards

Timings: 9:00 AM onwards

The ultimate Holi bash in Hyderabad, the blends high energy, culture, and non-stop music. In fact, you can meet your favourite celebrities, enjoy live folk music, bhangra beats and capture your moments in a photo booth.

HYD’s Biggest Holi Wave 2.0

Venue: Hitex Cricket Ground, Hitech City

Ticket: Rs. 199 and onwards

Timings: 8:00 AM onwards

Hyderabad’s biggest Holi madness is back, louder and better. Immerse yourself in the electrifying beats of EDM and shake a leg with your favourite Bollywood playlist. Enjoy water cannons, confetti storms, dhol beats, and massive stadium scale celebration.

Rangabati- Holi 2026

Venue: Dew Drop Party Farm

Ticket: Rs. 249 and onwards

Timings: 8:00 AM onwards

It is the most-awaited Holi bash in Hyderabad that brings a mini Odisha in the city. Along with celebrity DJs, you can experience the thunderous beats of Dhol Tasha, and eco-friendly colour blasts.

Click here