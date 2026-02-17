5 best work-friendly cafes in Delhi for remote workers, students and creatives

Café Tesu, Kalu Sarai

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1200 for two (approx)

Big windows, minimalist décor, and ample amount of open space, if this is your vibe, head to the Cafe Tesu. One of their best creations is the Sunshine Waltz, which is a blend of Tesu flowers, rose petals and aniseeds. For savouries, along with sandwiches and sushis, you can also try getting your hands on their flavourful desserts.