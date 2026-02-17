5 best work-friendly cafes in Delhi for remote workers, students and creatives

DEBOLINA ROY
Pocket pinch: Rs. 2,000 for two (approx)
Along with being one of the best work-friendly cafes in Delhi, it is also India’s first café with a ‘bean-to-cup & bean-to-bar’ experience under one roof. The Cafe Brulee served in a Champagne glass and the coffee based mocktail, Aloha can’t be missed. You can also try their 3D chocolate cups, which means the whole thing is edible.
Pocket pinch: Rs. 950 for two ()
It is a very popular pick amongst the café-starved folks in South Delhi. Tucked in the quaint lanes of Hauz Khas, this café is famous for having herbal or floral teas. You can try out their Lavender tea, Rhododendron, Tulsi and Calendula tea. For food, their tea room club sandwiches, railway cutlets, crepes are recommended.
Pocket pinch: Rs. 1200 for two (approx)
Big windows, minimalist décor, and ample amount of open space, if this is your vibe, head to the Cafe Tesu. One of their best creations is the Sunshine Waltz, which is a blend of Tesu flowers, rose petals and aniseeds. For savouries, along with sandwiches and sushis, you can also try getting your hands on their flavourful desserts.
Pocket pinch: Rs. 900 for two (approx)
Ama café is one of the best work-friendly cafes in Delhi with a plethora of cakes and cheesecakes. You can’t miss having the muffins, tiramisu, and Banoffee pie. If you are starting your day at Ama, make sure to savour on their Old Manali breakfast.
Pocket pinch: Rs. 600 for two (approx)
If you want to avoid the chaos and spend a quieter working day from this cafe, choose an outdoor setting. Along with a soothing environment, they also provide several unique beverages like, assorted teas, berry cookie shake, and banana caramel shake. You can also munch on their paninis, grilled chicken, fruit tarts and gooey chocolate desserts.