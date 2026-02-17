5 signs of brinjal allergy that you should be aware of

Subhadrika Sen
Brinjal/aubergine/eggplant is known to cause allergies especially skin allergies due to solasodine glycosides, a compound found in its skin and flesh.
After eating the vegetable if you notice redness, itchiness, or dermatitis, then you are having an allergic reaction.
Many experience oral allergy syndrome which includes itching of the mouth or tongue, tingling in the lips, irritation in the throat etc.
Digestive issues like bloating, stomach pain soon after eating, vomiting, diarrhea etc are also common signs of allergy.
Babies who eat brinjal may also experience discomfort through reflux or screaming. It is best to catch the allergy early and try to avoid the vegetable if possible.
Anaphylaxis is a severe reaction triggered by brinjal where one finds it difficult to breathe, with swelling in the face and throat, blood pressure drop, and an increase in the heartbeat. This condition needs immediate medical intervention or hospitalization.