Best work cafes in Bangalore that make 9-5 feel better

DYU Art Cafe, Koramangala

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1000 for two (approx)

You would want to come back here for the Old Bangalore vibes. Take a quiet seat under a tree or on a patio to start your workday. Try out the assortments of beverages like, Chukku Kappi, Melange, and French Press. Their French croquettes and Tuna melt sandwiches are some of the must-haves.