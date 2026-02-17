Best work cafes in Bangalore that make 9-5 feel better

DEBOLINA ROY
Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1000 for two (approx)
You would want to come back here for the Old Bangalore vibes. Take a quiet seat under a tree or on a patio to start your workday. Try out the assortments of beverages like, Chukku Kappi, Melange, and French Press. Their French croquettes and Tuna melt sandwiches are some of the must-haves.
Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1200 for two (approx)
One of the peaceful work-friendly cafes in Bangalore with experimental coffee blends, originating from the 100 years old Barbara estate from Chikmanglur. Try out their Honey Sun dried brew, 24-hour fermented washed espresso and malty mocha, breakfast smoothie, and the decadent Nutella-stuffed pitas.
Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1300 for two (approx)
If you want to have a peaceful workday while basking in the pleasant Bangalore weather, then head to Beanlore in HSR layout. You can also book your personal pods. Sip on their classic Lore Kappi or Freddo Cappuccino. Their menu is a heaven for the diet fanatic, as it includes, mueslis, Arabic platters, Akuri eggs, salads, and many more
Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1500 for two (approx)
Another gem of the 100 Feet road with minimalistic aesthetics, podcast rooms, conference rooms, and workstations with charging points. For a smoother and calmer start to the day have a cup of lavender white tea. Their lamb stew pie, quiches, croissants, bagels, and the Nutella pancakes will keep your hunger pangs at bay.
Pocket Pinch: Rs. 600 for two (approx)
It is one of the most fancy and affordable work cafes in Bangalore. If you're looking for artisanal coffee made from ethically sourced from Araku Valley, head in Araku coffee. Some of their most popular items include their honey oat matcha latte, lavender Americano, and raspberry-pistachio cake, or small plate items like scotch eggs or okra risotto.