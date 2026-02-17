Top 5 upcoming Holi Parties in Delhi NCR 2026: From VIP bashes to open-air carnivals

DEBOLINA ROY
Venue: Surat Garden, Vasant Kunj
Ticket price: Rs. 2999 onwards
Timings: 10:00 AM
Start your Holi celebrations with a warm and traditional income with a tikka and flower garland. You will also be given natural wet and dry colours. Take part in festive games and enjoy a mouth-watering buffet with regional flavours.
Venue: Punjabi Bagh
Ticket price: Rs. 499 onwards
Timings: 11:00 AM
One of the most colourful and affordable Holi parties in Delhi NCR unlimited drinks, rain dance, skin-friendly colours and a line up of celebrity DJs. Get ready to groove non-stop on your favourite Bhangra, Bollywood, Rock, and Sufi beats.
Venue: Petstreet Resort, Noida
Ticket price: Rs. 699 onwards
Timings: 12:00 PM
Your Holi celebrations can’t get more paw-fect than this. Celebrate Holi with love, laughter and thousands of wagging tails. Enjoy pool access, DJ, thandai, food stalls and pet-safe colours.
Venue: Imperfecto Club & Bar, Connaught Place
Ticket price: Rs. 1599 onwards
Timings: 8:00 PM
Get ready to enjoy the festival of colours with high energys, electrifying DJ beats, unlimited drinks, and live Dhol beats. Get unlimited foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks with sumptuous desserts.
Venue: Perisaa, Gurugram
Ticket price: Rs. 3000 onwards
Timings: 10:30 AM
Enjoy one of the oldest and most famous Holi parties in Delhi NCR, amidst the lush greenery of Aravalli hills. Relish famous Thandai and Gujiya by Brijwasi, unlimited food and mixers along with non-stop Bollywood, EDM, music concerts.