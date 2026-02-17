Top 5 upcoming Holi Parties in Delhi NCR 2026: From VIP bashes to open-air carnivals

Holi Utsav 2026

Venue: Surat Garden, Vasant Kunj

Ticket price: Rs. 2999 onwards

Timings: 10:00 AM

Start your Holi celebrations with a warm and traditional income with a tikka and flower garland. You will also be given natural wet and dry colours. Take part in festive games and enjoy a mouth-watering buffet with regional flavours.