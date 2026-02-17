Top 5 upcoming Holi Parties in Delhi NCR 2026: From VIP bashes to open-air carnivals

DEBOLINA ROY

Holi Utsav 2026

Venue: Surat Garden, Vasant Kunj

Ticket price: Rs. 2999 onwards

Timings:  10:00 AM

Start your Holi celebrations with a warm and traditional income with a tikka and flower garland. You will also be given natural wet and dry colours. Take part in festive games and enjoy a mouth-watering buffet with regional flavours.

Holi Carnival

Venue: Punjabi Bagh

Ticket price: Rs. 499 onwards

Timings:  11:00 AM

One of the most colourful and affordable Holi parties in Delhi NCR unlimited drinks, rain dance, skin-friendly colours and a line up of celebrity DJs. Get ready to groove non-stop on your favourite Bhangra, Bollywood, Rock, and Sufi beats.

Poochkari 5.0

Venue: Petstreet Resort, Noida

Ticket price: Rs. 699 onwards

Timings:  12:00 PM

Your Holi celebrations can’t get more paw-fect than this. Celebrate Holi with love, laughter and thousands of wagging tails. Enjoy pool access, DJ, thandai, food stalls and pet-safe colours.

Paint it wild- Delhi Holi Bash

Venue: Imperfecto Club & Bar, Connaught Place

Ticket price: Rs. 1599 onwards

Timings:  8:00 PM

Get ready to enjoy the festival of colours with high energys, electrifying DJ beats, unlimited drinks, and live Dhol beats. Get unlimited foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks with sumptuous desserts.

Rang Leela- 11th Edition, Episode Aravali

Venue: Perisaa, Gurugram

Ticket price: Rs. 3000 onwards

Timings:  10:30 AM

Enjoy one of the oldest and most famous Holi parties in Delhi NCR, amidst the lush greenery of Aravalli hills. Relish famous Thandai and Gujiya by Brijwasi, unlimited food and mixers along with non-stop Bollywood, EDM, music concerts.

