Top 6 astrologers in India

Bristi Dey
Dr Hemant Barua
With a string of awards to his name, he has been ranked as one of the best astrologers in India by several news publications. He is an expert in Vedic Astrology, Ashtakavarga, Nakshatras, Division Chart and many more. 25 years of experience has surely build trust in his clients.
Saurish Sharma
Founder of Omega Astro, he has built a prominent and promising name for himself in astrology. Through his modern use of strategies and relatable predictions, he has become one of the trusted individuals in the field. He offers personalized consultations in the areas of love, career, marriage, and business.
Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma
Being a keen observant of astrology since his childhood, he is one of the best you can get. His readings serve advices on marriage, relationships, and career development. He specializes in Tantras, Gemology and Numerology.
KN Rao
Renowned as the best astrologer in South India, his collection of work surpasses borders. He started studying astrology as early as 12 years. His approach is logical and clear which makes him a standout.
Dr. Sohini Sastri
A veteran in the field, she is one of the most highly regarded astrologer. Her specialty is in horoscope analysis, life solutions, and guidance in relationship issues.
Acharya Indu Prakash
Want practical solutions in terms of astrology and vastu? He is the right fit for you. He incorporates the study of planets like Uranus, Pluto, and Neptune into his readings bringing out the best outcome.