Your 7-step quick-fix carbonara pasta recipe

Subhadrika Sen
Cut guanciale (cured fatty pork) into small but thick pieces.
Finely grate parmesan cheese.
In a large bowl, whisky egg yolks, grated cheese and black pepper.
Boil hot water and cook the pasta. Ideally use spaghetti. Once cooked, take a cup of pasta water and set it aside; and drain the rest.
Lightly cook the chopped guanciale. The pork will cook in its own fat so no extra oil is needed. Toss the boiled pasta into the pan.
Once cooked, toss it into the sauce bowl alongwith the pasta water (kept aside) and mix gently.
The pasta is now ready to be served hot. Optionally, you can grate more cheese on top of it before serving.