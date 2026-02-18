4 things to know about the 1:5:1 rule that helps in belly fat loss

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the myths that the 1:5:1 rule breaks is that you don’t need to stop eating your favourite desserts to curb belly fat. The rule says for 1 gram of sugar your food should contain at least 5 grams of fibre and 1 gram of protein.
The fibre-rich foods help you regulate insulin levels by reducing sugar absorption. High-protein foods reduce unnecessary hunger cravings and maintain muscle mass for boosting metabolism.
Along with fat loss this rule also leaves a very positive impact on your overall health. It is also one of the most nutritiously balanced gut-friendly diet, which leads you to a healthier lifestyle.
Maintaining a 1:5:1 rule is a no-brainer. Choose whole natural foods instead of carb-rich ultra-processed foods. Also read the nutrition labels carefully and avoid eating carbs at night.