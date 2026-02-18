5 best walkable cities in the world you can explore on foot

DEBOLINA ROY
Venice comprises of 121 islands connected to each other by 435 stone and wooden bridges. You'll find yourself navigating through a maze of narrow lanes filled with only pedestrians from St. Mark's Square to the Rialto Bridge.
It is one of the most beautiful walkable cities in the world. The Royal Mile of Edinburgh goes exactly one Scots mile between the Castle of Edinburgh and Holyrood Palace. It is built on top of an old volcanic ridge with steep slopes with narrow alleyways and paths.
Florence's historic city centre is a small outdoor museum which has been protected by strict traffic restrictions. Within a twenty-minute walking distance of each other, you can see the Duomo taken to the Uffizi Gallery, and visit the Ponte Vecchio, which is lined with goldsmiths.
The concentric canals of Amsterdam were constructed with the human scale in mind. Since the area is flat, walking to the Anne Frank House or visiting small shops can be accomplished with ease by walkers. However, you should be alert to cyclists everywhere in the city.
Walking down some of the beautiful stone-paved streets at Kiyomizu-dera’s in Sannenzaka Street will give you a glimpse into feudal Japan. For a peaceful alternative to walking on stone pavements, follow the Philosopher’s Path through a cherry tree-lined canal.