5 floral tea varieties you must try this spring

Subhadrika Sen

Jasmine Tea: One of the popular after-meal tea in oriental cuisine, it works as a helpful digestive, calms the senses and is accompanied by fragrant notes.

Butterfly pea tea: This purple-blue-ish coloured tea is gaining prominence in recent times for its anti-oxidant properties.

Chrysanthemum Tea: Is one of the best beverage to cool down the body, especially when it has been experiencing hot temperatures outdoors.

Calendula Tea: Those looking for a natural way to keep their liver and gut health in check and drink a cup of Calendula tea.

Elderflower Tea: Perfect for tackling all your seasonal allergies, respiratory problems and leaving your skin glowing from within.

