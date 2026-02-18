5 floral tea varieties you must try this spring

Subhadrika Sen
Jasmine Tea: One of the popular after-meal tea in oriental cuisine, it works as a helpful digestive, calms the senses and is accompanied by fragrant notes.
Butterfly pea tea: This purple-blue-ish coloured tea is gaining prominence in recent times for its anti-oxidant properties.
Chrysanthemum Tea: Is one of the best beverage to cool down the body, especially when it has been experiencing hot temperatures outdoors.
Calendula Tea: Those looking for a natural way to keep their liver and gut health in check and drink a cup of Calendula tea.
Elderflower Tea: Perfect for tackling all your seasonal allergies, respiratory problems and leaving your skin glowing from within.