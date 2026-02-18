5 most powerful gemstones in astrology that attract money

Udisha
Yellow Sapphire or Pukhraj
Astrology is all about believing that gemstones can change your lives. Yellow sapphire is a stone which brings wealth and prosperity and is believed to change your financial abundance. It is linked to the planet of fortune, Jupiter.
Citrine or Sunela
This gemstone attracts wealth by motivating a person to work hard and encouraging creative prowess. It is believed to take care of your health, giving you the ability to work hard and earn more money. Especially used by entrepreneurs, it is also known as Merchant's Stone.
Emerald or Panna
One of the most popular astrological gemstones, emerald is associated with the planet of intellect and commerce. It is especially auspicious for those in business since it promises prosperity and stability.
Green Jade (Margaj)
An extremely popular stones for believers, this gemstone is considered to be lucky and bring about prosperity as well as harmony, warding off bad luck. It is said to ensure monetary success that endures hardships.
Pyrite (Makshik)
Also known as Fool's Gold, this gemstone is believed to make one determined and promotes a positive mindset, thus attracting wealth and prosperity, ensuring financial success.